DENVER (KDVR) — Time is up for Colorado drivers who are on the road without proper car registrations.

A new law, the Colorado Registration Fairness Act, was passed in 2022 and took effect on Jan. 1.

Drivers who are new to Colorado have 90 days to register. All drivers, including those with temporary tags, must renew their registration by the specified date or pay back taxes and fees.

George Hersman is excited to be living in Colorado after moving from California. He said he was unaware of the new law but will make sure to register his car before the deadline.

“No one really wants to be spending that money but if you have to do it you have to do it,” he said.

Not everyone is heeding the law though. The Problem Solvers found one plate that hadn’t been renewed since 2021 and two cars that didn’t even have a plate, all in the same parking lot.

FOX31 also discovered cars with expired plates from Missouri, Wisconsin and California within one hour.

Those who violate the law could end up paying hundreds of dollars in back taxes and fees depending on the county and type of car being registered.