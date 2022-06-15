DENVER (KDVR) — Many are rushing to get last-minute tickets to the Stanley Cup Final. With some of the cheap seats going for more than $900, there’s a lot of money to be made — and fake ticket schemes rank as one of five most common scams.

These days, there are many ways to buy tickets to big events. One excited Colorado Avalanche fan told FOX31, “I bought my ticket through Vivid Seats, so they’re pretty legit.”

Where is best to buy resale tickets?

Consumer experts say choosing a recognized and trusted ticket sales website is indeed the key to avoiding scams.

StubHub told the Problem Solvers that online purchases should be made on a website with access to customer service and an affiliation with a known and trusted outlet. Refund policies should be clearly spelled out. For example, StubHub offers a FanProtect guarantee.

Consumer experts also warn that buying tickets off the street corner is risky — especially when you pay with cash, transfers or payment apps — because you can’t track your purchase.

How to spot a fake ticket

Thanks to new technology, fake tickets are looking very realistic these days. Examine your ticket closely to spot the red flags.

If your ticket has a hologram, check it for inconsistencies compared to other tickets. If you have a paper ticket, the edges should match what you see on a real ticket. Inspect the fine print for spelling errors and grammatical errors.

With all of the excitement, many want to share pictures of their tickets on social media. But StubHub warns that showing the barcode on your ticket is dangerous because it can be copied and used to duplicate your ticket. If used by someone else, it could leave you standing outside during the game.

Visit the Better Business Bureau website for more tips about how to avoid scams.