Some older Coloradans still waiting for vaccine as millions become eligible for their shots

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The news that over 2 million more people will be able to sign up for the COVID vaccine later this week has led to frustration among some older Coloradans.

They have not been able to schedule a vaccine, even though they’ve been eligible since late January.

For more than a year, Shirley Crowder of Arvada has been holed up in her home avoiding the coronavirus. The 87-year-old tells FOX31 she’s not been able to schedule a vaccine through her provider, Centura Health.

“It’s nerve wracking. At first, I was all right, but it’s just been going and going, and the kids are after me all the time to get one (a vaccine) and I don’t’ know what to do,” said Crowder.

Dewayne Crowder tells us he tried to get her an appointment too.

“The more this goes on and the more I hear the age group dropping, the more it frustrates me. How can you do that and someone who is 87 (years old) has not even gotten the vaccine yet, “said Dewayne.

For a month and a half, Shirley tells the Problem Solvers, she spent hours on the phone but has gotten nowhere.

“They said call a phone list because I don’t have a computer. And as soon as they (the vaccines) get in their office, they will call me and set up a day and a time to come in and get it,” said Shirley.

When Shirley’s turn for a vaccine will come is not clear.

Seventy-two-year-old John Mitchell of Highlands Ranch is also having problems getting a vaccine. He said he’s tried making appointments at Walgreens and King Soopers several times.

“I tried to schedule it. I went to first dose. Asked me to go to the second dose. And said, ‘Oops something’s wrong.’ This helter skelter free-for-all is very difficult,” said Mitchell.

“He should call the pharmacy where he is going for his first shot. We are unaware of any glitches with our online scheduler. We’re committed to remaining flexible and responsive and will work with this patient to find a resolution, “said King Soopers Corporate Affairs Spokesperson Kelli McGannon.

“We’ve administered nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Coloradans,” added McGannon.

As younger people get vaccinated, some older Coloradans are feeling left behind – and in danger.

Walgreens responded with an automated email providing answers to FAQs but did not respond to our direct questions.

Our attempts to reach Centura Health were unsuccessful late Wednesday afternoon.

We got this response Wednesday evening from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) regarding older Coloradans having trouble getting vaccines:

“We are aware some individuals have had a difficult time scheduling appointments. We continue to prioritize our most vulnerable populations, and as of yesterday, 77 percent of Coloradans 70 and up have received at least their first dose.

As our vaccine supply continues to increase, we expect everyone who is eligible to have an easier time finding an appointment. In the meantime, the Polis-Primavera administration is partnering with providers and local communities to stand up community vaccination sites to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is administered equitably and efficiently as vaccine eligibility expands.

In addition to the site being launched at the Broadmoor today, the state is launching another Community Vaccination Site in Mesa County at the Grand Junction Convention Center. There will be four other sites opening up in the coming days in Adams, Pueblo, Larimer and Denver Counties.”

Eligible Coloradans having difficulty locating a provider or scheduling an appointment can contact our vaccine call center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).