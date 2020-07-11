Some Colorado counties begin to reinstate car registration late fees

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After holding off on license plate registration late fees due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arapahoe County reinstated its late fee policy on July 1.

The county was not charging renewal late fees for March, April, May or June 2020 due to required closures caused by COVID-19.

While most drivers have received the correct assessment of fees, some report being overcharged.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has a system that allows registrants to file for a reversal.

Contractor Andrew Martin tells FOX31 he had traveled to work on a fire mitigation project, was exposed to the coronavirus, then had to be quarantined.

He says he notified the DMV but found he had been charged for several months worth of late fees.

“It doubled the amount of my license plates,” he said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to DMV administrators. They looked up Martin’s case and tell us since personal information is involved, only he can begin the process to have the fees reversed. Information on that process can be found online.

Those who feel they overpaid and did so online must go to the state website portal to request a reversal.

Drivers who paid onsite will need to visit the counter at their local DMV.

The Arapahoe County DMV tells the Problem Solvers misapplied late fees occurring on July 1 were for first time registrants, not for renewals.

Questions about fees can also be made through the following phone numbers, however, Arapahoe County is not taking telephone payments at this time.

State Vehicle Services/Title and Registration: 303-205-5608

Arapahoe County Motor Vehicle: 303-795-4500

The State was offering emissions extension letters for March and April, until emissions stations opened in May 2020.

In April 2020, Arapahoe County began back-office operations by receiving paperwork and payments via the U.S. Postal Service, and processing payments over the phone.

Arapahoe County Motor Vechile offices began opening to the public appointment-only as of May 18.

The State reopened emissions testing stations in mid-May.

The counties do not have control over emissions stations being open or closed.