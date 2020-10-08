Snowboarders charged for starting an avalanche above the Eisenhower Tunnel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Two snowboarders charged with causing an avalanche last year are facing much more than a misdemeanor fine. Prosecutors in Summit County want 26-year old Evan Hannibal and 38-year old Tyler DeWitt to reimburse the state of Colorado a $168,000.00 dollars for what happened above the Eisenhower Tunnel on March 25.

Much of the evidence against the two men was captured on a GoPro camera worn by DeWitt.

In the footage obtained by the Problem Solvers, the two snowboarders can be seen trying to pick a route down the mountain when they accidentally cause a massive slab of snow to break off and fall down the mountain.

“Avalanche,” is what Hannibal can be heard screaming, while DeWitt responds, “Dude, we just buried the road.”

The resulting avalanche buried a service road just above the Eisenhower tunnel that is used mostly by state transportation workers. At the time, there were no cars on the service road and no one was injured.

A 400-foot stretch of the road was buried 20 feet deep in snow and an expensive piece of avalanche control equipment called an O’Bellx unit was destroyed. The remote control device is normally used to set off small avalanches to mitigate the danger of larger avalanches.

On the GoPro video, DeWitt can be heard saying, “If we see a cop car show up, you know we’re (expletive),” Hannibal replies, “I think we’re (expletive) either way.”

