Snow-related injuries fill ERs, doctors offer advice to keep you out of the hospital

ENGLEWOOD (KDVR) — The weekend after Colorado’s recent record snowstorm, Swedish Medical Center saw 40 more patients in their ER than normal. Injuries ranged from sprained backs to broken bones, all from snow removal activities.

When the snow came down, the shovels went out. And the number of people visiting the emergency room at Swedish Hospital, went up.

“It is real, and when it snows here it is a special moment,” Dr. Steve Morgan, Swedish Medical Center emergency room doctor said.

Morgan has seen a lot of special moments here at Swedish Medical Center, he has been here for 11 years and tells Problem Solvers there is a direct correlation between big snow and big injuries.

“Acute strain injury, low back strain, after the storm stops really people falling on the ice,” Morgan said.

Muscle, skeletal, back related injuries and even heart attacks are the common injuries after a snow storm. Morgan says these types of injuries are avoidable if you follow a few simple guidelines.

“Use a shovel that is made for moving snow. Do not pick up the biggest pile, lift with your legs not with your back,” Morgan said. Or better yet, hire a service or someone in the neighborhood.

And if you think you are safe with a snowblower, Morgan says think again.

“It is not uncommon to see some loss of fingers, a lost hand, or a foot injury,” he said.

Sounds serious, and it is. One could always move to Florida. “Well, you could avoid the snow injuries but I am sure Florida has specific regional injuries injuries as well,” Morgan said.

We will just stay put.