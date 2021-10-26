Small business owner has truck stolen twice in 8 months

DENVER (KDVR) — Jesus Flores and his brother Roy are scrambling to make ends meet for their families after having their truck stolen twice in the last eight months.

The latest incident happened on Oct. 24 near Kentucky and Peterson Way in the Athmar Park neighborhood.

The truck helped them provide service to customers already lined up this month.

“We need it to buy food for our families,” said Jesus Flores.

The white box truck says “Jesus Insulation” and is a 2003 E-450 model with license plate number AZZ-C08.

Roy Flores told the Problem Solvers the business stands to lose clients if the truck isn’t found.

“You tell someone you’re going to meet them at eight and then you don’t show up it’s a bad reputation for you,” Rory Flores said.

The ladders, materials and blowers they need for big jobs were in the stolen truck, making their losses significant at close to $20,000

The business will now need to lay off employees.

“If we don’t find the truck or something, these guys are not going to work tomorrow as well,” said Roy.

Anyone with information about the truck should contact the Denver Police Department.