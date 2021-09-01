Six-figure salary tech jobs popping up all over the Denver metro

DENVER (KDVR) — Technology jobs are getting a lot of attention in the Denver metro right now and many are coming equipped with six figure salaries.

New data shows Denver is one of the best places to work in tech this year, beating out several other large cities.

According to the research from SmartAsset, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area came in 7th out of the top 100 largest metropolitan areas in the country for ‘Best Places to Work in Tech’.

Analysts found the average salary for someone working in the industry in the Denver metro-area is hovering around $102,500; which is actually the eighth highest average salary for tech workers across the nation.

According to state data, there are more than 146,000 jobs in the technology and information industry in Colorado each year.

State data also shows on average, tech workers in our state make about 98% more than the average private sector worker.

“This is our second annual study of places where we identified the best places to work in tech. And last year the Denver area ranked 16th out of 50 metro areas. And this year it ranks 7th out of 50 – so that’s an impressive nine spot jump,” said Mark LoCastro with SmartAsset.

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood also ranks as one of the eight metro-areas with a tech workforce greater than 5%.

The data shows the percentage of the Denver area workforce employed in tech slightly increased last year from 5.36% to 5.68%.