ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s called a “Wolf Rig,” and it could change the gear in which outdoor enthusiasts go off-road.

The diesel humvee recreational vehicle is designed to take the pounding of any terrain while containing the comforts of home, like a bed, shower and toilet.

“I wanted to build something for the ‘regular Joe,’” co-creator Reed Gerdes said. Gerdes and his business partner are both U.S. Army veterans.

Starting price is about $350,000.

There is a turnaround time of 5-6 months when ordering.

“It’s really for 2-to-4 people,” Gerdes said,” that want to have a great time on the weekend.”

For more information, visit the Wolf Rigs website.

