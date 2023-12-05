WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge family and an Arvada-based organization are helping a Vietnam veteran celebrate a special Christmas.

With the help of the Arvada group Hope, Connection and Community, Gina Sturm is collecting Christmas cards for her neighbor, Marty. Marty is a 77-year-old Vietnam veteran with little family.

Sturm came up with the idea recently, and with the help of the Arvada organization, she posted the plea on social media.

“I wanted to share pictures with the community, because he (Marty) has been here 63 years. Created a foundation beyond what I know. It turns out that he has,” Sturm said.

A Hope, Connection and Community spokesperson said within the first four days, there were 3,000 messages requesting where to send cards.

Sturm said Marty never married, and he has no children and no siblings.

Christmas Cards can be sent to 4321 Hoyt Ct., Wheat Ridge, CO, 80033.