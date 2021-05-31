Volunteers, veterans and loved ones pay respect at Fort Logan despite Memorial Day ceremony cancellation

Flowers and flags are placed at gravestones in Fort Logan National Cemetery. (Photo credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Typical Memorial Day tributes come with a lot of pomp and circumstance, but not at Fort Logan National Cemetery this year. Commemorations were silent, with COVID canceling the usual ceremony.

Some groups, though, continued their traditions. A group called Victory for Veterans laid thousands of roses at the cemetery on Monday. They are volunteers honoring the sacrifice service members made for us.

For the last five years, the group has been buying flowers with the goal of eventually having enough for every person buried at Fort Logan.

This year, they had about 10,000.

Once all the volunteers left, retired Army Colonel Mikel Burroughs took the walk himself. He said each name has a rose and he gives a salute.

“It just gives you a humbling feeling that they served our country and they are laying here peacefully and we are showing them the respect they deserve,” Burroughs said.

Russel Holmes’ dad passed away in December.

“They’ve already given their lives so we can live,” said Holmes. “They lay down their lives in service bringing peace to this country and around the world.”

Anthony Cisneros also lost his dad recently.

“It’s an honor and it’s very special and it makes us proud that somebody cares,” said Cisneros.

The group paid it forward to those who paid the ultimate price.