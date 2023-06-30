PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — Hard to imagine any author who’s had more work published than Doug Sterner. He’s written well over 100 books.

“I currently have more than 50,000 pages in print and I don’t think that can be matched in history. It blows me away. I’m surprised, I would’ve never dreamed I would do this,” Sterner told FOX31.

A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Sterner has a favorite subject: military heroes who went above and beyond in service to their country. FOX31 first met him two years ago in his basement, surrounded by boxes and files — the result of decades of research. He’s made it his life’s work to make sure heroes get the recognition they deserve, especially those who earned medals and commendations they never received.

He often spends up to 16 hours a day at his home computer, researching the back stories of military heroes. Those stories wind up in his books. His most recent is a 500-page epic called “Beyond Belief: True Stories of Colorado Heroes that Defy Comprehension.” It’s a who’s who of Coloradans who risked everything in service to their country.

Doug Sterner of Pueblo has written more than 100 books about military heroes. His most recent publication focuses on heroes from the state of Colorado. (KDVR)

Prolific military author named Hero of the Month

Since he’s spent the last few decades making sure heroes don’t go unnoticed, we didn’t think he should go unnoticed any longer either. That’s why Sterner has been named the FOX31 Serving Those Who Serve “Hero of the Month” for June 2023. Along with a plaque, Sterner receives a $500 Visa gift card from our sponsors at Ford, Adaptive Adventures and the Leo Hill Charitable Trust.

“I’m humbled. I don’t really think of myself as a hero, I write about heroes. So I know heroism pretty well, and I wouldn’t define myself that way, but I appreciate it very much,” Sterner told FOX31.

He’s not done writing, either. He’s just completed a book about heroes from his home state of Montana, and he hopes to write a book about heroes from each and every state over the next few years.

“I can probably do six states a year. So if I can get another six or seven years out of this tired old body, I’ll do all 50 states,” Sterner joked.

