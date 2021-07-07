Salute to Heroes: FOX31 Honors local service members, veterans in July 4 news special

DENVER (KDVR) – On America’s most patriotic holiday weekend, FOX31 is honoring the men and women who serve and protect our country.

A new Serving Those Who Serve news special, “Salute To Heroes,” pays tribute to several Colorado heroes, including Armand Sedgeley, 99, who was shot down in World War II, but has never received the Silver Star he earned for his heroism.

The special also tells the story of Gabriel Conde, 22, of Berthoud. He was killed in Afghanistan three years ago, but his words live on in a new book of his writings, essays and poems compiled by his father.

Also featured in the special are Sean Dennis, a Navy sailor who has spent the last few decades protecting police bomb squads around the country after his own harrowing experience as a bomb technician following the Columbine High School shooting, and Andrew Townsend, a 2015 Golden High School graduate who is living out his dream of being a Navy pilot.

To nominate a veteran, active duty service member, military family member or volunteer for our Hero of the Month honors, visit the nomination page.

The FOX31 news special “Salute to Heroes” can be viewed above.