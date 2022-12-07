FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Collins veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor is about to turn 100.

Mal Middlesworth, who joined the Marines at 18, was aboard the U.S.S. San Francisco when the Japanese struck with a surprise attack.

“Suddenly, I see a single Japanese plane,” he said, remembering that Dec. 7 day. “Heading for Battleship Row.”

Middlesworth survived, but more than 2,400 others would not.

The husband, grandfather and great-grandfather is a resident at Collinwood Assisted Living in Fort Collins.

“I’m very proud of my military service, somebody had to do it,” Middlesworth said.

Middlesworth’s 100th birthday is Jan. 31, 2023.