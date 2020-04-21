‘Operation Help A Hero’ seeks grocery gift cards for veterans financially strained by coronavirus



DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver-based veterans charity is Serving Those Who Serve. They’re sending grocery gift cards to veterans who are in financial need because of the coronavirus outbreak, and they need your help.

The Greatest Generations Foundation launched “Operation Help A Hero” Monday. They hope to send $100 grocery gift cards to veterans all over the country who have been impacted by the virus.

“After checking in with a group of our World War II vets, it’s been brought to our attention that they’re financially struggling. And as those veterans are a big part of our foundation and a big part of our lives, I just felt that it might be time for us to get our grassroots movement, our members and our supporters involved, to see whether we can help them,” said Timothy Davis, founder and president of the foundation.

He’s set up a GoFundMe page for donations. The foundation is hoping to send the gift cards to 2,500 veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

It’s a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for the charity. Their normal mission is to return veterans to the battlefields where they served, from the Pacific islands to Normandy, and from Pearl Harbor to Vietnam.

But Davis says this fundraiser is a new way to pay tribute to our nation’s heroes.

To donate to the “Operation Help A Hero” fundraiser, visit their GoFundMe page.