Nonprofit organizes effort to donate minivan to local Army veteran

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A U.S. Army combat veteran was given a much-needed vehicle on Wednesday from the national nonprofit Freedom Alliance. It was their way of saying “thank you” on this Veterans Day.

Delicia Jackson’s road hasn’t always been a smooth one.

“I had a hard, hard life and (was) going into the military to get away from everything I was going through back at home,” said Jackson.

Just out of high school, Jackson raised her right hand and joined the U.S. Army to serve her country.

“It was a blessing going into the military but getting injured, it ruined my career,” said Jackson.

In Iraq she fell off a tanker truck and fractured her back in several places. She was honorably discharged.

“The pain gets so severe, I literally can’t walk,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s road just got a little smoother.

On Wednesday, Freedom Alliance, US Bank and Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram gave back.

“She has a tremendous service record. This is somebody who is a young lady right out of high school decided to serve our country,” said Tom Kilgannon from Freedom Alliance.

“It’s our way of giving back to our veterans,” said Flint Mulder from US Bank.

Jackson and her family were at Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Thornton to take ownership, free of charge, of a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

“With Freedom Alliance and US Bank, for all of us, to be able to give to a great veteran who served our country,” said Brent Wood, Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram’s general manager.

“I thank each and every one of you all and God bless each and everyone of you and your families because this couldn’t have been given to me at a better time,” said a tearful Jackson.

Delicia Jackson, thank you!