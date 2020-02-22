New Colorado nonprofit aims to make homes accessible for injured veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCHBUIE, Colo. (KDVR) -- A new local nonprofit organization aims to make homes accessible for injured veterans.

Andrew Canales has seen disability firsthand. For six years, he served in the Air Force. Circumstances would force him to temporarily use a wheelchair.

That experience would inspire him to start “Houses for Warriors,” which renovates homes for veterans who need their houses made more accessible.

Their first home is being re-done for an Army veteran in Lochbuie.

The nonprofit is funded mostly by Canales.

For more information, visit the Houses for Warriors website.