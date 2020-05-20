Local veteran released from hospital after battling COVID-19 for 7 weeks

DENVER (KDVR) — Sixty-one-year-old Brion Jefferson’s first realized he had COVID-19 symptoms when his wife touched him.

“She was telling me I was hot, and ‘You got a fever,'” said Jefferson.

The eight-year United States Army veteran wasted no time and got to the hospital. Eighteen days later, he woke up on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

He was in disbelief.

“I was like, ‘I don’t believe them,’ I tell my wife, ‘Stop lying,'” said Jefferson.

Once the diagnosis sunk in, Jefferson realized he was alive.

Jefferson thanks Rose Medical Center and Aviva at Fitzsimons for his seven-week journey through COVID-19. But God, he says, tops the list.

“Lord, please walk with me, wherever you want to take me, I am willing to go, as long as you are by my side, I won’t fear,” said Jefferson.

“Best day ever, like giving birth to a child, for his life to be restored,” said JaNice Jefferson, his wife.

Brion Jefferson has diabetes and high blood pressure, he beat the odds. His wife says this happy day wasn’t promised, but was given.