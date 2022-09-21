AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A U.S. Army veteran has been waiting for a kidney after he suffered a massive heart attack. It is a slow and agonizing process for him and his family.

Fifty-eight-year-old Aurora resident William Williams has almost spent his entire adult life serving.

Williams was an infantry soldier in the U.S. Army in Operation Desert Shield and then Operation Desert Storm. He was also a law enforcement officer in Georgia for 10 years.

After a life of giving, Williams now finds himself in need of a little help. A kidney to be specific. A near-fatal heart attack left both of his kidneys in failure. He is now on a donors list.

“There’s been days I tell her that I wake up in the morning and I just like, I just can’t, I just don’t have it in me today,” said Williams.

That is when Williams’ wife, Mary, picked up the ball.

“I can’t lose him, you know. I know he doesn’t belong to me, he belongs to God. But if you can give me a little more time,” said Mary.

Time, unfortunately, is not on their side. The Williams are hoping someone, somewhere will hear their story and help.

“We have been positive and we’re staying positive and hoping that we will find somebody, that angel of life out there, that will be able to help me,” said Williams.

Perhaps that angel of life is you.

Contact UCHealth if you have any information or questions that could possibly help Will Williams.