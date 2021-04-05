Honor Bell Foundation marks 3,000th burial ceremony since 2016

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado nonprofit Honor Bell Foundation performed its 3,000th ceremony at Fort Logan National Cemetery in southwest Denver Monday.

Former United States Marine Chris Boyer has been on many missions during his service, but this one he says is most important.

“This and being a grandfather,” he said.

The Honor Bell is a custom forged 1,000 lb. solid bronze bell with one mission.

“The mission is to honor veterans service as they are laid to rest in a solemn remembrance of their service,” said Boyer.

Since 2016, the Honor Bell has performed 2,999 ceremonies for veterans and their families.

The bell tolls exactly seven times to represent “the choice to serve, camaraderie, patriotism, respect, dignity, honor, and the value of life,” Boyer told FOX31.

The bell’s handlers are volunteer veterans. They do it for the deceased and the living.

“These are veterans who have the opportunity to serve again, and very importantly to be able to serve together,” Boyer said.

Kim Massey, the daughter of US Marine William Berg, a Korean war combat vet, says the tolling of the bell would have made her father happy.

“It made me speechless. It was just, I think my dad is really excited, I think he felt very special,” she said.

As soon as the ceremony was over, the honor bell was off on mission 3,001.