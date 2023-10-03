LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — It was not your usual homecoming. American flags lined the streets. The sidewalks were full of well-wishers, police and politicians.

No, it was not your usual homecoming. This was the usual homecoming, however, for the nonprofit Helping a Hero.

“Helping a Hero is one of the top four national homebuilding charities for our wounded warriors who have been severely injured in the post 9/11 global war on terror,” said Meredith Iler, Helping a Hero home program founder.

The good news for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Garza, who served four combat tours in Afghanistan, is he gets the house for free. No charge. Furniture included.

Wounded Marine given new Colorado home

Surrounded by cameras and relatives and lots of folks wearing name tags, Garza toured his new home on Tuesday.

“It’s so unbelievable. I just love everything and the way they decorated it. And all the art and the furniture,” Garza said.

No one loves this house more than Garza’s parents, Deana and Rogelio Garza Jr.

“He’s been through a lot, and I’m just really proud of him. And you know, he’s got a home that would be his forever, and that view of the mountains. And it’s incredible, and everything else I just can’t get over. Everything they have done inside the house for him, all the accommodations, is overwhelming,” Deana Garza said.

Ryan Garza was wounded in Afghanistan on Oct. 3, 2011.

“I ended up treating it like a birthday. This is the greatest birthday present I’ve ever had,” Garza said.

Happy birthday, Ryan Garza.