Front Range sandwich shop owner providing free meals for staff at VA hospitals

DENVER (KDVR) — A local sandwich shop owner is donating food to health care workers.

Former U.S. Army Ranger Wyatt Batchelor owns 13 Jimmy John’s shops on the Front Range.

“We stretch from Colorado Springs to Windsor,” said Batchelor.

After three combat deployments in Afghanistan, he retired as a captain in 2014.

“At the drop of a hat, I would do it all over again,” said Batchelor.

While the battle against coronavirus wages on, Batchelor wanted to do his part. He is providing meals for workers at VA hospitals through a program called “#WeGotYour6.”

“We figured a nice box lunch with an amazing product from Jimmy John’s could be the golden ticket,” said Batchelor.

Medical professionals at the VA hospital in Aurora are getting lunch on the house, delivery included.

Inside each lunchbox is a big sandwich, chips, a cookie and a pickle.

“A very simple thing like that can go a tremendous way when you are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week for many of these heroes that are out there on the front lines fighting COVID,” said Batchelor.