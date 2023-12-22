AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Brad Kemp, Stacey Reinwald and Shannon Fengler have a lot of their grandfather’s war mementos — a shadow box filled with medals, even a piece of fencing from where Leo Greggs was held prisoner of war by the Germans. But the most valuable reminder of his service randomly arrived in the mail a few months ago.

“We got this letter in Aurora, Colorado, that had come from France,” Fengler said.

The letter came from a woman in northern France. And the story she outlined on its pages surprised the Aurora siblings.

“Didn’t really know the full story until the letter comes,” Reinwald said.

The author of the letter, Frederique Hazebrouck, said she knew about their grandfather, and how he was shot down in a plane called the Taletha Ann on March 26, 1944, in northern France. How did she know? Her own grandfather, Marcel Bellingier, saw it all happen and rushed to help Greggs, giving him food, first aid and shelter.

“As far as we knew, they hid him in a wine barrel,” Fengler said.

“We had no idea that there was a French family that helped him. That’s all we knew,” Kemp said.

Marcel Bellengier (left) met Leo Greggs (right) when Greggs’ plane was shot down in northern France in March 1944. The families never knew their connection until a letter from France arrived in Aurora over the summer. (Photos courtesy of Brad Kemp)

Leo Greggs was eventually discovered by the Germans after his plane went down. He was thrown in a German POW camp until the end of the war. But the letter revealed that his hero, Marcel, was shot to death by the Germans a few months later.

The stories had been passed down through the generations on two continents, but they never connected. Until the letter arrived.

“In our family, the person who rescued our grandfather was a hero. And we had no idea who that was. And so this filled in a really nice piece of the puzzle that we had no idea about,” Kemp said.

Finding a Colorado family through the ‘Taletha Ann’

And how exactly did the French family track down Brad, Stacey and Shannon in Aurora? Turns out, an internet search of the name painted on the side of Leo’s plane when it crashed connected all the dots.

“That’s how they found us, by the way, was because the name of the plane,” Kemp said.

Taletha Ann is Brad, Stacey and Shannon’s mom. Seems their grandfather learned — just days before he was shot down in 1944 — that his wife back home had given birth to the baby they’d been waiting for. So he named the airplane after his new little girl, Taletha Ann — who, by the way, is still alive and living in Colorado.

“Oh, she’s living in a memory care center right now, but she’s actually doing pretty well,” Kemp said.

This was all just meant to be. There’s no other explanation for it, if you ask the Aurora siblings — who, by the way, have already met their new French friends online, sharing old war stories about their grandfathers.

“That original Zoom call was probably 15 people,” Kemp said.

And one day, the siblings plan to travel to France to meet face-to-face with the descendants of their new-found hero. And see the place where their grandfather might have died, if not for the stranger who took care of him 80 years ago.

“Their kids, our kids will pass these stories on, and now it’ll be a bigger story because we know what happened in France,” Kemp said.