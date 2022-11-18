CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Paul Kelsch is part of a real-life “Band of Brothers.”

The Vietnam veteran who lives in Centennial is one of seven siblings in his family who all served in the army. From the Korean War through Vietnam, they all wore the uniform.

“I’m proud just to say that it’s a unique situation. I’m proud that we fulfilled our obligation,” Kelsch told FOX31.

That much service and sacrifice in one family is the kind of thing they write books about. So the Kelsch brothers and their sister decided to do just that, collaborating on the book “Army Guys: The Story of Seven Brothers.”

The book details their individual experiences in the service and talks about their worried mother back home. Paul included a letter he wrote home from Vietnam to a sibling.

“This is from me speaking to somebody. It’s really hard for me to say this, but you know how much I love mom. Please take care of her. Make her happy all the time. There will undoubtedly never be another one like her,” Kelsch told FOX31, reading a passage from the book.

Somehow all seven brothers made it home alive, though Matt Kelsch was nearly killed in Korea.

“He had shrapnel in his neck and his back and some of it’s still there,” Kelsch said.

Two of the brothers have since died, but the others and their sister stay in close touch, united by, among other things, blood and love of country. Their service is why FOX31 is honoring the Kelsch brothers as Serving Those Who Serve Heroes of the Month.

“Thank you. I accept this for me and my brothers,” Kelsch said as he was handed a plaque from sponsors Ford, Plumbline Services and the Leo Hill Charitable Trust.

Along with the award, Ford decided to throw in another surprise to honor these military heroes: four tickets to Sunday’s Denver Broncos game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

