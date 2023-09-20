DENVER (KDVR) — For nine years, Fort Logan National Cemetery has been spruced up in the fall thanks to hundreds of volunteers and a national organization called Saluting Branches.

The sound of taps and gun salutes was drowned out Wednesday by the sound of trucks, chainsaws and wood chippers.

Over 200 veteran and civilian volunteers were picking, plucking and planting to beautify Fort Logan National Cemetery.

“We’ve got well over 100 trucks, bucket trucks, chip trucks. People from all over the front range have come down to participate,” said Luke Killoran, Saluting Branches site leader.

42 trees planted at Fort Logan National Cemetery

Some 214 acres of hallowed ground were beautified. It is all part of the nationwide project.

“We are planting, pruning, removing trees, providing plant health care. We have got people fertilizing, we got people treating for bugs and insects, and we’re planting 42 trees here today,” Killoran said.

Over a quarter of a million dollars worth of landscaping does not go unnoticed by Edward Bremer, assistant director at Fort Logan and former army engineer.

“It’s priceless. The people here working at the cemetery, to see how the community cares and comes out, it is priceless for us,” Bremer said.

Volunteer Austin Walpole served two combat tours in Afghanistan and is planting trees here for the first time. He said the experience for him is priceless and personal.

“For me personally serving as a vet, getting to volunteer my time and make this place as beautiful for the families of our fallen brothers and sisters means the world,” Walpole said.

A world made better by those who served.