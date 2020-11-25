Former Tuskegee Airman Frank Macon dies at 97 at his Colorado home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — One of only two original, remaining Tuskegee Airmen in Colorado has died.

Frank Macon died Sunday night at his home in Colorado Springs. He was 97.

Air Force Col. Mark Dickerson, president of the Hubert L. “Hooks” Jones Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc., made the announcement on Monday.

Macon knew from a young age that he wanted to be a pilot and took every opportunity to learn about airplanes.

Though he did not serve in World War II because of ruptured eardrums caused during a training session with the Tuskegee Airmen, he did work for 23 years at the Fort Carson military base, retiring as head of aircraft maintenance.