Former Air Force pilot helps the next generation learn a valuable skill and have fun with drone soccer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A United States Air Force combat veteran went from flying missions over Afghanistan to teaching kids here in Colorado how to fly drones, and he says he loves it.

At the Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery at Centennial Airport, students are learning to fly – drones that is. And who better to teach them than Maj. Kyle Sanders, a retired United States Air Force combat pilot.

“I flew C130’s out of Little Rock Air Force Base in support of operations out of Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Sanders.

The goal is not just to fly for fun, but to compete in the newly formed United States Drone Soccer League.

“You have drones on each team and one of them is a striker. If they get through the goal they score. Everyone else is trying to collide and prevent them from scoring. It’s a full contact sport,” said Sanders.

Drone soccer is being taught at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight Center at Centennial Airport.

In addition to learning how to play the game, Major Sanders says the kids will learn a marketable skill.

“They are learning career and technical skills in aviation, they have to build, repair, maintain and fly the drones,” he said.

And, they are learning from one the best.

“My passion is inspiring future astronauts, and this is the perfect way to get them involved.”

Keep ’em flying.