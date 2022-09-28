DENVER (KDVR) — Local foresters in the Denver metro area got together Wednesday, headed to Fort Logan National Cemetery and went to work. It was their way of giving back and saying “thank you” to veterans and their families.

Normally, the sounds you will hear at Fort Logan National Cemetery will be taps, the Honor Bell, or even silence. There was another sound there Wednesday, and it too is honoring those buried here as well.

One hundred and thirty foresters are cutting, trimming and beautifying the sacred grounds. They call it Saluting Branches.

“In 2015, Rainbow Tree Care in Minnesota came up with a group of guys who wanted to give back and do a community day of service,” said Luke Killoran, City of Lakewood forestry supervisor.

Over eight surrounding cities and 25 businesses said thank you to veterans and their families the best way they know how.

“There is a large sense of pride. I never served in the military, I have a military family background. So, it’s really important for me to give back to them,” said Killoran.

Killoran is a forestry supervisor for the city of Lakewood and admits this is a pretty big project.

“Planting, pruning, removing, we planted 13 trees. By the end of the day, we probably will have pruned maybe a couple hundred trees,” said Killoran.

The project would have cost over one million dollars, but it was done for free which, said Killoran, is not the price of freedom.