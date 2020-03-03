Drivers needed to help local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Franklin Simbeck’s job in-country was a radio operator, connecting people and vital information in a timely manner.

He’s doing a similar job today.

"We transport veterans from their homes to the VA hospitals, clinics, anything that has to do with the VA," Simbeck said.

Simbeck just finished driving a World War II veteran from Akron, Colorado to the VA hospital in Aurora.

He is one of the few paid employees of the Disabled American Veterans. The organization is in desperate need of volunteer drivers.

"I’ve had to turn down veterans for rides because I couldn’t get a driver. I need drivers bad," said Simbeck, adding, "I got three cars and only one driver."

He says volunteer drivers have to go to Cheyenne, Wyoming to get qualified.

The qualification process includes a background check, physical and driving class.

More information about DAV can be found on the organization's website.