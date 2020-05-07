Douglas County Sheriff’s Office holds modified St. Baldrick’s fundraiser

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – There have been a lot of really bad haircuts over the past several weeks. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office decided to do something about it while supporting a good cause.

Sgt. Jeff Miller said he was due for a haircut just before the stay-at-home order went into effect.

“It would look OK when I left home, a couple hours into work, it would look like I hadn’t combed my hair in a couple weeks. My hair just did whatever it wanted to do, especially if I went outside and it was windy, it was all over with,” he said.

Some people described it as a Chia Pet and told him he would need a weed whacker to cut it.

“I bought the clippers to do it at home, but could never convince my wife or daughter to do it,” Miller said.

Others weren’t so lucky and their home haircuts were documented by the sheriff’s office.

Hair stylist Stacy Thompson donated her services to help the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and its annual fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s, which supports research to find cures for childhood cancer.

Thompson said, “With the pandemic, everybody is shaggy! So it’s pretty entertaining to see the piles on the floor.”

Since 2007, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has raised more than $470,000 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation. They made some changes because of the pandemic, but still wanted to support them.

“I never did St. Baldrick’s because I didn’t want to shave my head. This year we decided to just give haircuts, so I said, ‘Count me in.’ I’m first. I was the first one to sign up,” Miller said.

For some at the sheriff’s office, this is personal.

Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said, “We lost our son 18 years ago of a brain tumor. During those times you lose a child, you look for something to make a difference, maybe prevent it in the future for others. It seemed perfect now that the pandemic has started to wane and everyone had horrible looking hair, it was perfect. We will give good haircuts and make a little money for St. Baldrick’s, and for a good cause.”

Miller says his head feels a lot lighter, but his heart is surely full, knowing he is helping a good cause.

There’s still time to donate if you would like to support the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and St. Baldrick’s. Simply visit the organization’s website.