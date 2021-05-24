Donations help Navy veteran get back on her feet after crash involving drunk driver

DENVER (KDVR) — A United States Navy combat veteran was the recipient of a fully restored automobile as a way to thank her for her service.

Holly Finnesy served our country and preserved our freedom. Monday, a little freedom was given back in the form of a 2011 Volvo sedan.

This was made possible by the National Autobody Council, Caliber Collision, and Farmers Insurance.

“It’s probably close to about $10,000 of effort into the vehicle, and it took probably about a month to fix” said Jerod Lee, regional vice president of Caliber Collision.

It was a team effort to say thank you to Finnesy, and she knows all about teamwork. She spent seven years in Afghanistan as a hospital corpsman.

“After, you don’t really think about it because you don’t want to go back to the moments of action, but it is difficult,” she said.

Now, Finnesy is a single mother of two and a full-time college student.

“Right before Christmas actually my car was totaled by a drunk driver on I-25,” Finnesy of why this donation is so important to her.

Finnesy said her newfound freedom allows her to do things most of us take for granted.

“Go grocery shopping, that’s kind of a thing we really haven’t been able to do it’s been difficult,” said Finnesy.

But wait, there’s more.

In the trunk were more items to help Finnesy in her daily life: baby seats and toys for her children.

“It’s just so amazing I can’t even express how thankful I am.”

But today was about thanking her.