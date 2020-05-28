Denver woman trying to find veteran after Honorable Discharge certificate found in dresser

DENVER (KDVR) — A discovery behind a drawer in a donated piece of furniture has a Denver woman searching for the family of a Marine who received an honorable discharge.

Bettye Davis tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she was grateful to receive the dresser in 2014 when she had fallen on tough times. When Davis decided to pay it forward and donate the furniture to someone else, she discovered an Honorable Discharge certificate issued to Cpl. Rudolph Palomino on Nov. 2, 1971.

“I said, ‘I have to find this family,'” Davis said.

Davis adds that she has long supported members of the military.

“That’s somebody’s dad and they would like to have that,” she said.

The Problem Solvers contacted the Marine Corps, which is now searching for the corporal’s contact information in their global database.

The Marine Corps also issued this statement to FOX31:

“The Marine Corps issues Honorable Discharge certificates to those Marines who complete their time in service to exemplary standards. Marines who receive this certificate go above and beyond the call of duty, always in line with good conduct, and who continue to honor their country. It is an honor to receive an Honorable Discharge Certificate as it marks a ‘job well done’ of the completion of their service.”

Davis says she now has hope the family will be found. Until then, the certificate will remain in the safest of hands.

“At a time like this when everything’s going crazy, I think everyone needs a ray of sunshine,” Davis said.

If you have any additional information that can help in the search, contact tips@kdvr.com.