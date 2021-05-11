Colorado Veterans Project to host in-person and virtual Memorial Day Run and March

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to support the Memorial Day Run and March put on by our partners at the Colorado Veterans Project (CVP).

The in-person event is May 29 at Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium in Colorado Springs. The virtual Run & Ruck is May 10-31. Go online to explore options and sign up.

Virtual participants will record routes and time details online through runsignup.

“We’re excited to host one of the first physical events locally and are anticipating even more participation with our virtual run,” said Rob Bingham, executive director of the CVP.

2019 Memorial Day Run & March (Credit: Colorado Veterans Project)

The event features a 5k or 10k run and ruck march option, as well as a 30k ruck march option.

Non-perishable food will be collected for veterans and their families in needv as well as veterans who are struggling with homelessness.

The Special Forces Foundation, which supports U.S. army special forces (green berets) and their families, is an event partner.