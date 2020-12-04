Broncos DT Purcell reveals names of warrior veterans for NFL charity campaign

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos’ Michael Purcell virtually surprised four local Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) warriors with their names on his game day cleats.

As part of the NFL’s annual charity event, My Cause My Cleats, the defensive tackle chose WWP for the second year in a row. The footwear will be worn Sunday night in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Highlands Ranch native wanted to show homage to his Samoan heritage and feature the warriors names and quotes about perseverance, camaraderie, and brotherhood. The cleats were created by Access Kustoms in California.