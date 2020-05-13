Aurora VFW post asking for donations to avoid shutting down for good

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora’s only VFW post says it is in danger of shutting down for good because of the pandemic.

VFW Post 3631 has been open for about 83 years. In that time, it has established itself as a place for veterans and the community.

“This post is some place that whenever you are having a problem, you can go there and have somebody to talk to that has been there and done that and is really listening,” Post Master Cody Burrows told FOX31.

However, the post’s history may be coming to an abrupt halt. Burrows says COVID-19 has “devastated” the place.

“Our primary way of income is through things like poppy drives,” he said. “We also typically would be able to rent out our hall to the community.”

The building has been shut down for the past several weeks. Burrows says that has means virtually no income for the nonprofit organization.

“All these things that would normally be able to keep us afloat, COVID just wrecks that,” he said.

According to Burrows, they can’t pay any of the building’s bills.

“We’ve already got water turned off. Electricity is threatening us,” he said. “If we don’t have insurance, we’re in trouble.”

Now, Burrows and other leadership at Aurora’s VFW post fear the worst for its future.

“If we don’t keep up on those bills, we’re not going to be able to reopen,” he said.

The post is asking the community for donations to stay afloat.

Checks should be made payable to “CW5 David R. Carter Post 3631” and mailed to:

Gary Anguilm, 18850 Kelly Pl., Denver, CO 80249

“A lot of people say that they support the troops. This is how you can really support the troops,” Burrows said.