Aurora pizza shop helps keep veterans united while honoring their service

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A U.S. Army veteran purchased a restaurant inside an American Legion Post to keep the post active. It worked. Now he is thanking fellow veterans with a free monthly meal.

When you drive through this quiet Aurora neighborhood you will see the pizza joint, you might say it looks like a great little spot for a slice. You would be right.

The place also wears two hats, great food and it is American Legion Post 1992.

“The post meets here once a month and the members come here once daily, a lot of them come here daily to eat, visit, and have drinks,” said Dave Seubert, owner of Hero’s Pizzeria and Tavern.

“Breakfast in the morning to lunch items to dinner, pizza, calzone, spaghetti lasagna, hamburgers, we’ve got a full menu,” Seubert, a U.S. Army veteran, said.

Seubert’s restaurant kept Post 1992 open which was great news to local veterans.

For four years now Seubert has enjoyed serving those who served a free meal, once a month, every month.

“I was a vet and if you met a lot of the people here what you have today you would understand right there are a lot of great people and it’s some thing for them to get back to them and to any veteran,” said Seubert.

It’s a simple, but heartfelt gesture.

Sometimes a friendly smile and a warm meal is the best way to say thank you.