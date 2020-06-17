Aurora pedestrian killed in hit and run, police searching for truck

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department (APD) Officers responded to a report of a person laying in the street in the area of South Salem Street and East Mississippi Avenue on Tuesday about 9:30 p.m.

Officers found an adult male unconscious in the roadway when they arrived. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Aurora Police Department Traffic Section determined the victim was struck by a tan SUV that fled the scene, as the victim lay in the street he was again struck by another unidentified vehicle that also fled the scene, possibly a red or burgundy truck.

At this time the suspects and their vehicles have not been identified.

The victim’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after he has been identified and next of kin is notified.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Detective Ragain at 303-739-6351 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). A reward of up to $2,000 if being offered for information.