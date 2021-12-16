Aurora Army veteran, 67, honored for earning bachelor’s degree

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A U.S. Army veteran in Aurora is being honored for getting her college degree years later.

U.S. Army veteran Penelope Thurber was honored Thursday night on the campus of Metropolitan State University of Denver as part of its 13th semiannual Veterans Graduation Ceremony.

“I’m very grateful, I’m very proud, I’m excited. It’s just unbelievable that I went through the homework and everything,” Thurber said.

The 67-year-old Adams City High School graduate is both a Vietnam-era veteran and post-Vietnam-era veteran.

After raising three children, Thurber went back to school in 2015, and on Friday, she will receive a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and human growth development.

Asked what she plans to do with her degree, Thurber said she plans either to go into counseling or help veterans battling post-traumatic stress disorder.