Astronaut aboard International Space Station swears in Colorado Army recruits

DENVER (KDVR) -- Army recruits were sworn in by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station on Wednesday.

“The whole idea is to tie in the opportunity the military can offer because lot of people who join the military end up becoming astronauts," said Army Capt. Alex Pinigis.

Army Col. Andrew Morgan, a NASA astronaut currently stationed aboard the International Space Station, administered the oath of enlistment via a live feed to new recruits across the country.

"It was over 1,000 (recruits) at over 125 locations throughout the nation," said Pinigis.

One of those new recruits is Daniel Wirth, of Denver.

"I wanted to be a ranger ever since I was young so I am kind of following my dreams to become a ranger," said Wirth.

Wirth, 18, especially liked the first-of-its-kind swearing-in from space.

"I was kind of awestruck the entire time because the guy is in space, zero gravity, another thing I kind of wanted to do as a kid, too -- be an astronaut," he said.

Morgan answered some questions from the recruits after the ceremony.

