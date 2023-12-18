DENVER (KDVR) — For Solana Stevens Jackson, better late than never.

After putting her college studies on hold for nearly two decades, the Colorado military veteran and mother of three graduated Friday from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“Life happened. I was overseas, and that’s why it’s taken so long,” Jackson told FOX31.

The Denver East High School graduate first arrived on the MSU Denver campus in 2005, just after joining the Army Reserve. And wouldn’t you know it, she was soon deployed.

“I served in Iraq for a little over a year,” she said.

After Iraq, she spent a few years in Bahrain and Japan with her husband, who was also in the military. Military service is in her blood. Her dad served in Vietnam, and her mom served in the Army from 1980 to 1991.

When Jackson finally moved back to Colorado during the pandemic, it was time to go back to school. Juggling three kids and a heavy class load was not an easy thing to do. But she was inspired by her uncle, who struggled with cerebral palsy throughout his life. She wanted to earn a degree in special education.

“He never gave up. So he was my example. You can do anything, even with disabilities, without a disability, just never give up. Even though your roller coaster might be tough. Just gotta keep going,” she said.

So that’s what she did. And she was all smiles last Friday when she earned her diploma during commencement ceremonies at MSU Denver. She finally accomplished her decades-long goal of graduating from college, making her whole family proud.

“I’m really, really inspired by her. Because whatever she sets out to do, she always conquers. And she conquers it so fearlessly,” her sister, Sharmala Stevens, told FOX31.

Solana Stevens Jackson smiles during graduation ceremonies Friday at Metropolitan State University of Denver. The Army veteran and married mother of three graduated nearly two decades after first starting college, after taking a break for military service and to live overseas. (Metropolitan State University of Denver)

Hero of the Month

We couldn’t let the occasion pass without giving her another honor, too. We’re naming her the FOX31 Serving Those Who Serve Hero of the Month for December 2023.

“Oh, thank you! Oh my goodness, thank you so much. This is so important,” she said when handed a plaque from our Serving Those Who Serve sponsors at Ford, Adaptive Adventures and the Leo Hill Charitable Trust.

Daughter, sister, wife, mom, veteran — and soon, special education teacher. A lifetime of serving others. The very definition of a hero, if you ask those who know and love her.

To nominate a veteran or active duty service member for our Hero of the Month honors, visit the nomination page.