A big thank you to veterans at Loveland Veterans Day Parade

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Several thousand spectators showed up to watch and say thank you to veterans at the Loveland Veteran’s Day Parade.

On Nov. 11, at 11:11 a.m., it began.

Since 1946, families, friends and veterans have celebrated the signing of the Armistice on Nov. 11, 1918.

They do it precisely 11 minutes past the hour of 11 a.m.

“We stick to tradition. The tradition was the Armistice was signed 11-11 at 11:11, it didn’t matter what day it is,” said Tom Parker, commander of VFW 41 in Loveland.

Tom Parker is the commander of VFW Post 41 and says nothing will stop the Veterans Day parade, not even a pandemic.

“No matter what it is, there have been all kinds of catastrophes, calamities, everything since 1946. Loveland shows up for Veterans Day,” said Parker.

Under cool blue Loveland skies people stood, waved and gave respect to veterans.

“I think it’s important for not only me to show my support to them but also to show my children that it’s something that we really value and that we respect them,” said one spectator with her two little children.

Deb Klen has been on the same corner every year since 1984 and remembers her father who served in Vietnam.

“I miss him, it’s been a long time, but it brings him back,” said Klen.

It was a perfect day to thank a veteran. Don’t know any? Yes, you do.