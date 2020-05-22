99-year-old Colorado veteran going on 100 walks before 100th birthday to raise money for first responders

SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) — A World War II veteran is on a unique mission to raise money for first responders.

George Blake, of Salida, is an Army veteran. He survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He turns 100 in January 2021.

Inspired by a close friend, Blake has challenged himself to take 100 walks before his century mark.

The money will benefit the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s “Emergency Response Fund.”

“I’m just pleased to do it,” says Blake. “I’ve got a lot of time on my hands now. I can’t go anywhere. It’s nice to be of some use.”

Organizers say the goal is $10,000. Blake has already raised $3,000.

If you would like to donate, visit the fundraiser’s website.