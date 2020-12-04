60-unit community for homeless veterans in Aurora hosts virtual grand opening

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Located next to the Colorado State Veterans Home at Fitzsimons and two blocks from a new Veterans Affairs hospital and medical center, the Renaissance Veterans Apartments at Fitzsimons held a virtual grand opening on Dec. 1.

Developed by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, the new establishment offers supportive housing for veterans experiencing homelessness or are at-risk for it.

In addition to the 56 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units, residents will have access to case management with a 24-hour reception, laundry facilities, a TV room, a computer lab, an outdoor workout facility, and more.

According to the CCH, the four-story building is designed with trauma-effected occupants in mind and focuses on creating a “living-room feel” for veterans to create a sense of community.

The project broke ground in December 2019 and was funded by a myriad of different groups and low-income housing tax credit equity.