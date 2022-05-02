DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver woman is devastated after her beloved service dog was beaten with a golf club.

Jhane Thomas tells FOX31 her dog Baby was standing in her yard with Thomas’ nieces when a man walked by and struck the dog when it barked.

“That doesn’t make any sense, she didn’t attack or anything. She was doing what a dog does, which is bark,” Thomas said.

Thomas filed a police report. Denver Police tells FOX31 the case is under investigation.

Baby is being treated for severe injuries, veterinary surgeons must now remove the eye that was struck by the club.

“My heart is broken more than anything because she doesn’t understand, she’s scared of the world,” Thomas said.

Thomas is also concerned about her nieces.

“They keep asking, is this man going to come back and take her other eye and bizarre things like that. Kids shouldn’t even think about that,” she said.

Thomas hopes her friend and companion will recover as soon as possible.

“I love her to death, we’re in this for the long haul,” she said.

A GoFundMe is set up to help with Baby’s medical bills.

