Security companies that hired unlicensed guard cited by Denver police

DENVER (KDVR) — Citations have been issued to two companies involved in arranging for an unlicensed security guard to work for a Denver news company.

That security guard, Matthew Dolloff, is now charged with second degree murder for shooting and killing a man at the protest at which he was hired to work as protection for the 9NEWS crew.

According to Denver police, Pinkerton Consulting and Isborn Security Services violated Municipal code 42-132(b)(2) which outlines licensing requirements for security guards within the city. Dolloff was not licensed as an armed security guard in Denver.

The citation also states that Pinkerton was contacted to provide an “armed, plainclothes security guard” to provide security for media during the dueling protests downtown.

The citation from police.

This contradicts a statement from 9NEWS management on Oct. 13, stating:

“9NEWS does not contract directly with individual security personnel. 9NEWS contracted with Pinkerton and had directed that security guards accompanying our personnel not be armed. None of 9NEWS’ crew accompanied by Mr. Dolloff on Saturday were aware that he was armed.”

The Problem Solvers reached out to 9NEWS management to clarify if they requested their security guard not be armed. Upper management sent out the same statement, including 9NEWS no longer uses Pinkerton to provide security.

When asked if 9NEWS could provide proof of their request for an unarmed security guard, the Problem Solvers did not get a response.

A spokesperson for Denver police says they stand by the findings in their investigation, which included interviewing both Pinkerton and Isborn.

The Problem Solvers reached out to both companies to get clarity on whether 9NEWS requested an armed or unarmed security guard, but did not hear back.