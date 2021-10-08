Seasonal jobs in Denver paying $20+ an hour right now

DENVER (KDVR) — Employers are looking to hire seasonal workers earlier this year to help keep up with the demand for what’s expected to be a busy holiday season.

This is good news for anyone looking to make some extra cash right now.

According to experts, there are plenty of seasonal gigs paying north of $20 an hour in the metro-area.

According to Snagajob.com, as of October 8, there are currently 103,000 job openings in the Denver area; and 41,000 are urgently hiring.

The data goes on to show job openings are up 102% this season versus pre-pandemic levels.

Compared to this same time-frame last year, Snagajob.com says there are 30% more jobs available.

The two industries offering the most jobs in the metro-area area warehousing and logistics and retail.

Those are the jobs where you’ll easily make $20-$25 an hour from the get-go.

Many of these companies are offering sign-on bonuses of $1,000-$3,000, too.

“I think if you are saying, how can I maximize my earnings during the holiday season and you’re fit and able and don’t mind the hard work that’s involved, a lot of the warehouse and logistic roles where you’re working in a distribution center The ability to hear $20-$25 an hour, plus get a $2,000-$3,000 sign-on bonus, that’s pretty hard to pass up,” said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob.com.

To find a part-time or seasonal job here in the Denver-metro area, click here.