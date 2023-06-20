DENVER (KDVR) — Customers in two different parts of the metro area reported buying sealed gift cards that turned out to be worthless.

The stores that sold the cards include a Safeway in Denver and a King Soopers in Centennial.

Gregory Miller told FOX31 he uses gift cards to purchase things he needs to buy online.

“You don’t need a bank account. You can just use the card,” Miller said.

After purchasing two gift cards for $250 at the Safeway store near 20th and Park Avenue, he was shocked to learn they could not be used.

“I open the package and I got online and I tried to activate them. They said they couldn’t be activated,” Miller said. One of the cards was issued by eBay.

“I found out that someone had completely removed all the money on my eBay card,” Miller said.

In April, Alice Boswell bought useless cards at a King Soopers store at 7575 S. University in Centennial. She had paid $100 for each card.

“The first card only gave me $1.78 and the second card was less than a dollar,” Boswell said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Safeway and asked the staff to investigate what happened in Miller’s case.

“I called channel 31 and you all spoke to Safeway corporate, then I got some people calling me and trying to make things right,” Miller said.

Boswell said she received a refund after reporting the issue to King Soopers. She said she’ll continue to use gift cards, but she’ll check them closely first.

“I buy them because I get four times gas points with certain gift cards,” Boswell said.

What to do about gift card scams

Safeway tells FOX31 they train staff to identify gift card scams, including those where crooks drain cards after they are activated by customers. Staff is also trained to spot customers being targeted by high-pressure tactics via phone to purchase gift cards.

King Soopers also trains associates to identify fraudulent activity to help protect customers.

A spokesperson said any customer who buys a tampered gift card from a King Soopers store should visit the store or contact the Kroger Customer Relations Center by phone at 1-866-544-8062 or email paymentsupport@kroger.com.

When shopping for gift cards, always verify the number on the card to make sure it matches the number on the package. Report any inconsistencies to the store immediately.