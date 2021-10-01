Scammers pose as state employees seeking donations in Colorado scam

DENVER (KDVR) — Bold crooks, knocking on doors, saying they represent the State of Colorado and demanding money: It’s the latest scam to hit the metro area.

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers bilked unsuspecting residents out of nearly $2 billion last year.

Tamara tells the Problem Solvers she’s used to her neighborhood being targeted by scammers with roof repair and cleaning schemes, but she couldn’t believe a man who knocked on her door late at night had the nerve to say he represented the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

“He showed me a card, looked like the state of Colorado’s emblem on it,” she said.

The man, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, then asked for a donation of at least $110.

State officials don’t collect money door to door

The real Secretary of State’s Office makes it clear: They don’t go door to door collecting money.

“The Colorado Secretary of State’s office is not soliciting donations or contributions,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Any person claiming to represent the Secretary of State’s office asking for a donation or contribution is misleading Coloradans.”

Denver police warn that imposters are getting bolder.

“Scammers might make it seem urgent like you need to donate now, donate right away. It doesn’t have to be that way,” Denver Police Department spokesperson Jay Casillas said.

What to do if you suspect a scam

Casillas added that it is important not to engage with suspicious individuals — whether on the phone or at the door.

“Tell them ‘I will gladly donate at another time.’ That gives you time to also research,” he said.

Security experts advise anyone who is pressured or threatened to donate money via phone, email or in-person to hang up and reach out to the organization on your own.

Scams should be reported to the Colorado Attorney General’s office.