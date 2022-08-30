DENVER (KDVR) — Self-checkout registers at the grocery store get you through the line faster, but what happens if you’re overcharged by the scanners?

Paul Trundy told FOX31 a scanner at a Denver Walmart store overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon.

“I kind of felt like I was being ripped off,” said Trundy. The salmon is advertised at a price of $2.97 but rang up at $3.24.

The Problem Solvers purchased the same items and were overcharged for the salmon as well. As soon as we notified an employee, he quickly adjusted the price without an issue.

A corporate Walmart spokesperson issued the following statement to FOX31:

We pride ourselves on helping customers save money to live better and are committed to selling products at the price shoppers see on our shelves. With more than 120,000 items available in our stores, we understand our commitment requires continuous attention and innovation. This includes testing an enhanced electronic shelf labeling initiative and improved handheld app capabilities to help associates with price confirmation and adjustment when needed. We encourage customers to bring pricing inaccuracies to our associates’ attention, and we will happily address the matter.

A Federal Trade Commission study shows grocery stores have the most scanners operating at self-checkout registers. Of the number of products tested nationwide at various stores, 2.58% actually scanned lower than the posted price, while 2.24% scanned higher showing more people were charged less than what they expected to pay.

The FTC found scanner errors are more common in department stores.

Consumer experts say it’s important to keep an eye on the self-checkout as you are scanning items, check your receipt and notify an employee right away if you notice a discrepancy.