DENVER (KDVR) — The Problem Solvers are breaking down ways to save on concert tickets this summer. Consumer experts say there are numerous ways to avoid fees that can add up.

“Buying in person definitely is helpful,” consumer expert Rebecca Gramuglia with TopCashBack.com said.

“You will save on those service fees at the box office. Of course, you may be limited in the selection that you have and you may not live close to the venue, so you’ll end up having to make a trip.”

Gramuglia recommends following the artist you are wanting to see on all of their online platforms, to know about pre-sale tickets first.

“Sign up for alerts on TicketMaster apps so they can let you know when tickets are available, or there’s a low ticket inventory,” Gramuglia said.

She recommends using credit cards that offer cashback. Gramuglia also noted that waiting until the week before a show to book a ticket, can sometimes come with great perks.

“Sometimes the venue will release seats they had on hold very close to the show and they don’t necessarily announce it,” Gramuglia said. “So, you just got to look and browse and keep your options open.”